Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Bhavika Sharma approached for Rohit Shetty-led show? Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor REACTS

Bhavika Sharma, who was last seen playing lead role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently attended Udne Ki Aasha's one-year bash. At this event, the actress spoke about Maddam Sir's new season and also addressed speculations about being approached for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Speculations that Bhavika Sharma was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 have been swirling for quite some time now. Finally, the actress broke her silence on these rumors. Addressing these speculations, Bhavika told Tellychakkar, "As of now, nothing is confirmed, but if there is something, you guys will definitely know."

When asked whether she would do the show if approached, Bhavika Sharma mentioned that she is scared of many things and said, "I don't know whether I'll be able to go or not."

Bhavika, who rose to fame because of her stint in Maddam Sir, was also asked for an update on the show's next season. The actress revealed that the new season was in talks some time back but stated that, as of now, it is not confirmed whether it is in process. Bhavika assured her fans that she would inform them if Maddam Sir's new season is in the plans.

While talking to the portal, Bhavika admitted missing being on set and emphasized that it's a part of every actor's journey. When asked whether she is following Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after her exit, Bhavika shared that she is unable to watch the show due to a lack of time but mentioned that she will start soon.

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in lead roles. However, their journey in the show came to an end after their storyline concluded, and new leads were roped in.

Speaking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, several popular celebrities like Orry, Gaurav Khanna, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and more have been reportedly approached to participate in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show. However, the names of the confirmed contestants are yet to be decided.