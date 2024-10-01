Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin PROMO: Rajat expresses LOVE to Savi; Is he planning a major conspiracy?

Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for the most awaited twist in the show. The ardent fans of Rajat and Savi played by actors Hitesh Bharadwaj and Bhavika Sharma have been eagerly waiting for their love track to begin and the new promo of the show has hinted towards the same twist.

As per the new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi and Rajat get into an argument. Savi mentions how Rajat always feels that all the troubles in his life are because of Savi. Rajat interupts and asks her to listen to him and that's when Rajat adds that he loves her. Savi is stunned to hear the love confession from Rajat. In a dramatic and unexpected turn of events, Rajat hugs Savi.

In the previous episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rajat's son Kiaan arrives at the Navratri celebration. As Kiaan misbehaves with others, Savi schools him, not knowing that he is Rajat's son Kiaan. Furthermore, Kiaan sees Rajat and Savi dancing happily which leaves him fuming in rage and he leaves the celebration.

When Rajat stops him, Kiaan mentions how he lied to him and that he feels that he likes his new wife Savi. Kiaan adds that she hates Savi as she makes his mother, Aashika cry.

For the uninitiated, Rajat and Savi got married because of certain circumstances. In order to get Rajat's daughter Sai's custody, Savi and Rajat planned to get married.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started of with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads followed by the show taking a generation leap, paving way for Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora playing the leads.

After yet another leap, Shakti along with other cast of the show exited and the story started off with a new dimension with Hitesh Bharadwaj joining Bhavika as the male lead of the project.

