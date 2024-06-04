Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Exclusive: Sumit Singh refutes rumors of two-timing with Shagun Pandey; Read full report

Triger warning: The article contains mention of panic attack.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Sumit Singh has gotten herself into a major controversy. Recently, there have been media reports claiming that Sumit Singh has been in a relationship with Mera Balam Thaanedar actor Shagun Pandey and that the latter created a major scene on the sets of Singh's show. Flabbergasted by the wrong information being published in the media, Sumit Singh shared her side of the story exclusively with Pinkvilla.

Sumit Singh calls relationship news with Shagun Pandey fake

A recent report in the media suggested that Sumit Singh was two-timing with Shagun Pandey and an actor from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Reportedly, when Pandey learned about the same, he stormed to Singh's set and confronted her along with the actor she was involved with. The incident led to the actress facing a panic attack, owing to which the shoot of GHKKPM was halted for a few hours.

As a responsible media outlet, Pinkvilla believes in fact-checking and validating the scoops and gossip. We called Sumit to know more about the same, and Singh seemed devastated by the reports, and she claimed the news to be fake.

Take a look at a recent clip from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Sumit Singh dismisses media reports

Sumit Singh admitted that Shagun Pandey did visit her on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Sumit said, "The media reports are all fabricated. Yes, Shagun did come on the sets, but not because he is my boyfriend. I want to put the record straight that Shagun and I are not dating each other. We worked together in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. We have family relations."

Sumit Singh on Shagun Pandey's visit to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Talking about Pandey creating a scene on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sumit said, "I was on a random call with Shagun, and my health deteriorated. Because we know each other from before and he knew about my health issues, he suggested that he come on the sets to make sure I was doing fine."

Sumit added, "He did not create any scene. Also, I have been accused of delaying the shoot. However, I told the team that I'd shoot and manage. However, they asked me to get better and take rest."

Sumit Singh said, "Reading such horrible things about myself has been upsetting. I have been swamped with messages and calls. It is very disturbing and stressful."

Amidst the controversy, the show is slated to take a leap, and most of the actors, including Sumit Singh and Shakti Arora, will exit the show.

