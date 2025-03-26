Where did Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee purchase their lavish Rs 16 crore house? Find out

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have been a famous celeb couple in the industry, and have a massive fan following too. Over the years, the actors have carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience with their work and their love for each other. After several achievements in their lives, the couple have accomplished a huge milestone recently as they purchased a property worth more than Rs 16 crores in Mumbai.

According to an ABP News report, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee have purchased a lavish property worth Rs 16 crores in a posh area in Mumbai. The duo has made an impressive investment by buying a luxurious new home in an upscale area of Andheri West. Their new stunning property is located in the popular Windsor Grande residences. As per the portal's sources, Gurmeet's new house boasts modern amenities and expansive interiors, offering a blend of elegance and comfort.

Gurmeet had also announced this big news on social media by sharing a glimpse of his new house. He shared a video appreciating his wife, Debina, for her constant support through thick and thin. Showing a glimpse of their ongoing construction work, Gurmeet shared a video where he praised his wife in the caption.

He wrote, "Ek waqt tha jab humare paas sirf ek suitcase tha—usme hum dono ke kapde the, sapne the, aur ek dusre ka sahaara. Aaj jab peeche mudke dekhta hoon, toh dil bhar aata hai… us ek suitcase se lekar yahan tak ka safar sirf ek wajah se mumkin hua—meri Grihalakshmi." (There was a time when we had only one suitcase—it held our clothes, our dreams, and each other’s support. Today, when I look back, my heart fills with emotion… The journey from that one suitcase to where we are today was possible for only one reason—my Grihalakshmi.)

Advertisement

The Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi actor further added, "Sach kehte hain, agar aapke saath ek sahi saathi ho, toh zindagi kitni bhi mushkil ho, aap aasman tak pahunch sakte ho. Yeh naya ghar sirf ek makan nahi, humare pyaar, mehnat aur aap sabki duaon ka sabse khoobsurat tohfa hai.Dil se shukriya har uss insaan ka jo is safar ka hissa raha." (It's true—if you have the right partner by your side, no matter how tough life gets, you can reach the skies. This new house is not just a building; it is the most beautiful gift of our love, hard work, and the blessings of you all. A heartfelt thank you to every person who has been a part of this journey.)

Watch Gurmeet Choudhary's video here-

After this video was shared on Instagram, Gauahar Khan commented, "God bless," and many others congratulated the couple for their new milestone.

Advertisement

Known for their amazing career in the entertainment industry, Gurmeet and Debina have emerged to be one of the bankable actors. Speaking about their personal lives, it was their stint in Ramayan during which they fell in love and married. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter, Lianna, on April 3, 2022. The couple then embraced parenthood again and welcomed their second daughter on November 11, 2022.