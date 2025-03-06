Gurmeet Choudhary recalls having Rs 500 in his bank account; reveals Debina Bonnerjee's father's reaction

Popular celebrity couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have been one of the most loved duos in the entertainment industry. While many know that the couple tied the knot in 2011, only a few are aware that they actually got married in 2006. In a recent interview, Gurmeet disclosed how Debina's parents accepted him as their daughter's husband, even after knowing that he had only Rs 500-600 in his bank account.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary talked about their love story and their marriage in 2006. Debina recalled how Gurmeet helped her recover from heartbreak. She mentioned how Gurmeet was particular about his work, worked hard to achieve his goals, and avoided socializing to focus on his career. She also mentioned that back then, she and Gurmeet had no money, but they worked together to fulfill their dreams.

Gurmeet Choudhary recalled, "I reached here because of Debina." He added, "I got so much support from her. I remember I had a bike, and I had no money to put petrol in it." The Geet- Hui Sabse Parayi actor elaborated on how he didn't have enough money to afford a proper lunch and survived on biscuits. He mentioned that every actor struggles in the city to make a name for themselves. Gurmeet credited Debina for his success and reminisced about how she guided him.

Further, speaking about marrying Debina, Gurmeet recalled, "I had met Debina's parents. They considered me their son. When I had only Rs 500-600 in my bank account, her father knew it, and Debina loved me. Still, her parents supported me. They had my back."

The Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara actor reflected on how he did a modeling project where he was paid Rs 100 for trying on one shirt. He used to try 200-300 shirts, which caused his fingers to swell from opening the shirt buttons. He revealed that he would bring the paycheck and give it to Debina's father, either to deposit in the bank or give to Debina. Gurmeet shared how this support helped him achieve success.

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter, Lianna, on April 3, 2022. The couple then embraced parenthood again and welcomed their second daughter on November 11, 2022.