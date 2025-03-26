Hina Khan reveals WHY she 'couldn't expose her scalp' amid her stage three breast cancer battle; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Hina Khan, known as one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry, has a huge fan base. Last year, the actress shared the heartbreaking news with her fans that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Amidst this tough battle, Hina suffered several unforeseen obstacles and has been battling with everything courageously. Recently, while speaking to Pinkvilla, Hina revealed how she used to suffer migraine for days whenever she kept her scalp open.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan shared how she advised a worker at her house to quit 'gutka.' She revealed that she was wearing a cap, and she removed it to show the worker how cancer can affect health. Hina revealed, "Throughout my journey, I could not expose my scalp because I used to get migraines. The migraines did not last for 1-2 hours. Whenever I used to remove my cap or wig, within 15-20 minutes, I used to get migraine, and it used to continue for days."

Further, Hina disclosed, "I got pigmentation and a lot of things. I still have scars from my pigmentation. Due to this, I had to keep myself covered the whole time. Because of this, there was no picture out."

Watch Hina Khan's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress explained that she had removed the cap and showed her scalp to the worker to make him believe the serious consequences. Hina shared that the worker didn't eat 'gutka' the next day and mentioned how she motivated him to quit.

Hina recalled how she had decided to flaunt her bald head, but it didn't happen as she faced a serious condition. The actress elaborated, "I developed a condition where I was unable to keep my scalp open for even 10 minutes. I used to sleep in three quilts at night throughout my chemotherapy journey. Three quilts, gloves, a cap, socks, and this is how I have slept throughout my chemotherapy. I used to shiver because I used to feel extremely cold. Due to this, I had to cover my scalp."

The Bigg Boss 11 fame emphasized how she had promised to flaunt her bald head, but then she felt that she shouldn't do it as she is unable to do it. She shared that it was not possible to keep her head open, and thus she didn't flaunt it.

On Television, Hina Khan was last seen as a guest on Bigg Boss Season 18. Prior to this, she had entered Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a challenger.

