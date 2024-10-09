HD: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Kareena spills tea on Karisma's 'first crush', her tattoo on Saif's arm and more; 5 moments to look forward to

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 will feature the sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Giving a glimpse of the episode, the makers have released a promo on the official social media handles of Netflix India. In the clip, we see Kareena revealing who between her and Saif first confessed their love for each other. She also reveals who Karisma Kapoor's first crush was in the industry.

Besides all this, Krushna Abhishek will add lots of drama by impersonating his uncle Govinda. So, here are the top moments from the forthcoming episode of Kapil Sharma's show that you should look forward to.

1. Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor: Who confessed their love first?

In one of the segments, host Kapil Sharma asks Kareena Kapoor whether she was the first to express her liking for Saif Ali Khan or if the Tanhaji actor expressed his feelings. Responding, the Jab We Met actress says, "I think knowing me, I would have confessed first. Because everyone knows that I'm my own favorite." Her reply leaves the audience in stitches, and Kareena yet again impresses everyone with her smart response.

2. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's choices are very different

During the episode, Karisma said that she sent several movies to Kareena to watch. Further, India's Best Dancer 4 host adds, "She would come back saying, you sent me to watch such a bad movie!"

3. Kareena Kapoor asked Saif Ali Khan to get a tattoo of her name

Kapil Sharma mentioned that people got to know about her and Saif Ali Khan's relationship when they noticed her tattoo on his arm. The actress remarks, "I told him to get my name tattooed. I told him that if you love me, you will write my name on your arm." The Bad Newwz actress' hilarious response was enough to tickle Kapil Sharma's funny bones.

4. Krushna Abhishek dresses in Govinda's iconic Raja Babu outfit

Amping up the entertainment quotient, comedian Krushna Abhishek will be seen mimicking Govinda. Dressed as Raja Babu, he dances with Karisma Kapoor and also has a fun banter with the sibling duo. Meanwhile, Kapil looked at him and warned, "Dhayan se, original wale na dekh le (Be careful, the real one might watch this)." To which he responded, "Mein gaali khaunga ghar mein aaj (Today, I'll be scolded at home)'.

5. Karisma Kapoor's first crush in Bollywood

In a fun session, Kapil Sharma asks Kareena Kapoor who Karisma Kapoor's first crush in the Bollywood industry is. The Udta Punjab actress mentions Salman Khan and the latter gives her a look.

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Karan Johar, and Vasan Bala were the guests in the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 to promote their upcoming film, Jigra. The show premiered on September 21. With the talented group of comedians, it streams on Netflix.

