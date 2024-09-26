The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Jr NTR tells Kapil Sharma that he cannot call Archana Puran Singh by name for THIS reason

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 will see the cast of Devara 1 that is Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on the sets. Before the premiere of the episode starts, the makers posted a fun promo where Jr NTR reveals to Kapil Sharma why he cannot call Archana Puran Singh by her name.

The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 makers posted a promo where Kapil Sharma is telling Jr NTR, "Mei aapko Punjabi mei dialogue sikhau aap bolenge?" (I will teach you a dialogue in Punjabi. Will you say?). The Devara star says yes and Kapil adds by saying Punjabi people will have fun. He tells the megastar to look at Archana ji and say, in the middle the actor says no to which Kapil says, "Maine aapko bola tha aapse ladke darte hai. (Men fear you. I had told you the same.)

Jr NTR further says, "I can't even call her Archana ji. Mujhe toh buss Ms Briganza hi aata hai. (I cannot even call her Archana Ji. I just remember Ms Briganza.) Kapil then says, "Aap Miss Briganza bhi bol sakte hai ki miss Braganza. Mei jado jado tenu dekhda Mainu darawne sapne aande hai. (You tell Miss Briganza that whenever I see you, I get scary dreams.)

For the unversed, Archana played the role of iconic Miss Briganza in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She was the iconic college professor of the subject of English Literature. She used to teach t Romeo and Juliet to the students. Her chemistry with Anupam Kher was a hit in the movie.

Earlier during an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana on her bond with Anupam in the film had said, "The kind of improvisations that Karan allowed me and Anupam made everything better. We created comedy with each other. Anupam and I both being comic actors predominantly, we created whatever we could after the scenes that Karan wanted. He knew exactly what we wanted, yet he gave us the freedom to experiment."

Talking about Jr NTR's Devara has been directed by Kortala Siva and will hit the big screens on September 27.

