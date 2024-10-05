The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2: Rohit Sharma FAILS to recognize Axar Patel's mimicry of MS Dhoni; Suryakumar Yadav comes to help

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 saw Indian cricket teams' top players gracing the show. Rohit Sharma, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh, made their presence felt on the comedy show. During today's episode, an interesting thing happened that left everyone laughing. Rohit Sharma could not recognize the mimicry act done by Axar Patel of MS Dhoni.

Soon, Surya Kumar Yadav had to step in to mimic MS Dhoni. He pulled off Mahi's helicopter shot like a pro, which helped Sharma make the proper guess. Well, this happened when the team India players started playing dumb charades on the show.

Rohit got a placard with the name of MS Dhoni on it. Axar Patel tried his level best to help Sharma understand the clue. When Axar played the helicopter shot, Rohit said, "Yeh toh sabhi chakka marte hai aise" (Everyone hits a six like this). Bhai thoda alag tarike se (Do it in a little different manner brother.)

Surya Kumar Yadav then recreated Dhoni's iconic helicopter shot. He ends up saying, "Dikhau kya? Pakad lenge turant. (Should I show? He will understand quickly.)" Rohit understood the same easily and said "MSD". The makers of the show had also released a promo clip of the same.

Rohit also taunted Axar when he said, "Mene final ka chakka maara righty se (I did the World Cup final six pose with the right hand). Funnily, Rohit said, "Helicopter ghuma na (Swing it like the helicopter then)."

There was another interesting part in today's episode when Archana Puran Singh asked the Indian cricket team players, who was Ghajini. She referred to Aamir Khan's famous role in the film opposite Asin. Well, in Ghajini, Aamir was shown to have a short-term memory.

