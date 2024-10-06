The Great Indian Kapil Show: Krushna Abhishek mimics Govinda; says, ‘Gaali khaunga ghar pe aaj’

Krushna Abhishek recently revealed that he will be mimicking his uncle, Bollywood actor Govinda, for the first time on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The guests for the Dussehra special episode next weekend will be the Kapoor sisters, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. To entertain them, Krushna Abhishek will slip into Govinda’s avatar.

In the clip of yesterday’s episode, where it is shown what to expect from the next episode, Krushna Abhishek was seen wearing Govinda’s Raja Babu costume and even dancing with Karisma Kapoor. However, Kapil warned him to be careful not to offend Govinda in the process. He said, “Dhyaan se, original waale naa dekh le (Be careful, the original Govinda might see),” In response, Krushna said. “Mein gaali khaunga ghar pe aaj (I am going to get abused at home today).”

The Kapoor sisters will also be seen sharing interesting revelations about each other. Kareena will reveal that one thing that annoys her about Karisma is that she takes too long to get ready. Kapil Sharma will also ask Bebo if Saif Ali Khan is more mischievous than the kids, and the actress says that the comedian should know the answer as her husband has appeared on the show many times.

The team from the first season, including Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and the host Kapil Sharma have returned on the OTT platform for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. It premiered on September 21, with a new episode dropping every Saturday at 8:00 PM.

The guests for the first episode were Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Karan Johar. In the next episode, Devara actors Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jr NTR graced the show. In the latest episode, Indian Cricket Team’s Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and other cricketers were seen on Kapil’s show.

