The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2's Archana Puran Singh REVEALS how Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda SLEEP on flight

Archana Puran Singh has a great bond with the full team members of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. She lately posted a funny video that showed the cast members- Kapil Sharma with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur. Apart from Kapil, everyone was sleeping to glory on the aircraft, in their own unique and funny manner.

Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram to share the funny video that featured Kapil Sharma, who posed with a sleepy Kiku Sharda. Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur were also sitting on the opposite aisle.

Kiku dozed off uniquely next to the window seat. Archana filmed the video and said, "Hamari team mei bahut khubiya hai lekin aaj Kiku ki mujhe ek aur khoobi ka ehsaas hua hai. Dekhiye kaise kaise soh sakte hai. Yeh toh bahut hi anokha hai. How does one sleep with one leg in the air?

(Our team has unique talent. Kiku has another uniqueness that I have understood.) She then continued, "Look at Krushna, yeh kya baat wah wah like a baby. Rajiv is next to him aise kaun sota hai." (Look at Krushna. Sleeping like a baby. Rajiv was sleeping with his hand folded.)

Archana captioned the video with a disclaimer that read, "टीम के साथ ट्रैवल में मस्ती और सुस्ती!Love you @kikusharda @krushna30 @rajivthakur007 Disclaimer: video posted with full permission from the team!". Best known for her iconic laughter, on the show, Archana had once revealed on the jokes Kapil Sharma cracks on her.

During an interview with ETimes, the Comedy Circus judge had said, "Lot of people take it seriously but I always mention that I don’t take these jokes cracked on me seriously then why you all are getting affected. Aap mere liye kyun serious hojaate hain, Archana ji aap ko bura nahi lagta, humko toh aapke liye bura lagta hai… first of all it is a professional space and that’s where we are making joke. Personal life mein Kapil thodi Na mere upar jokes crack karta hai. In personal life he’s very respectful, loving and we have a lot of affection for each other."

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 airs every Saturday at 8.00 pm.

