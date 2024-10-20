Hina Khan says 'live everyday like it’s your last' amid battling stage three breast cancer; drops glowing sunkissed selfie

Hina Khan's new vacation post from her Maldives getaway will inspire you in many ways. Amidst her stage three breast cancer treatment, the actress spared some time for herself and is currently vacationing in Maldives. From relishing several delicacies to spending time by the beach, Hina is enjoying her much-needed break and sharing glimpses of it on social media.

A few hours ago, Hina Khan posted a new photo on her Instagram. She shared a sun-kissed selfie, showcasing her serene smile as she basks in the sunlight. In the background, there's a stunning view of the endless blue ocean. Hina is wearing a pink dress and a woolen hat in the photo.

In the caption of this post, Hina wrote, "Jaise bhi hon din, Maine ab hai Jeena seekh liya..Live everyday like it’s your last. Dua #ScarredNotScared #UnshakableFaith." Her fans have poured their love on this post.

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here-

On her Instagram story, Hina Khan shared several photos of herself enjoying the Maldives. Despite her ongoing battle with stage three breast cancer, she continues to work tirelessly and inspires many. She is actively engaged in walking for brands, participating in photoshoots, and endorsing various labels.

Along with this, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has been consistently sharing motivational posts with the hashtag 'Scarred not scared', offering encouragement to other women fighting the disease.

For the uninformed, Hina was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy. She has also endured crippling neuropathic pain during an event which made her difficult to stand for a long time.

Speaking about her professional life, Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, she played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

