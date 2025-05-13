Hina Khan is living every BTS fan's dream; PICS with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal look straight out of Korean rom-com drama

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal's romantic getaway pictures are too beautiful to miss. The actress is living every BTS fan's dream as she recently visited the famous BTS bus stop at Jumunjin Beach. Not only this, Hina also explored popular tourist spots in South Korea, and her creamy snaps with boyfriend Rocky are receiving immense love from their fans. For her outing, Hina even chose a cute outfit that was too aesthetic.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hina Khan shared several pictures on her IG story. Here, the actress can be seen beaming with joy as she visits the popular locations in South Korea. Hina opted for a white formal shirt, off white sweater, and ankle-length denim skirt.

In one of the photos, Hina and Rocky Jaiswal are all smiles as they pose for a selfie. The talented star also visited an aesthetic coffee shop and shared a picture from the gorgeous location.

Take a look at Hina Khan's pictures from South Korea vacation here-

Speaking about her and Rocky Jaiswal's relationship, the two fell in love when the actress was a part of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Their relationship began with friendship, and it soon turned into something special. While rumors of their relationship were rife, it was during Hina's stint in Bigg Boss 11 when fans got a confirmation about their relationship.

The couple has been going strong since then and never fails to set relationship goals. Their fans shower immense love on the two. Hina has often shared posts appreciating Rocky's effort throughout her stage three breast cancer diagnosis.

For those who aren't aware, in June 2024, Hina disclosed being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress informed her fans and followers about this heartbreaking news on social media by sharing a post. After this, Hina suffered several other health issues while fighting cancer. However, despite these challenging situations, Hina showed incredible strength in her fight against the deadly disease.

Workwise, Hina has been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss 11, and more. On Television, she was last seen in Celebrity MasterChefs as a guest.

