Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Abhira faces major conspiracy as her lawyers' license to get CANCELLED

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The viewers recently witnessed one of the most beautiful love confession scenes between Abhira and Armaan. The duo loves each other, however, Abhira is reluctant to accept Armaan's proposal because of his past behaviors. Madhav and Abhira have been staying happily in a separate house. The father-daughter duo were happy with their respective careers, however, in the forthcoming episodes, Abhira will face a major roadblock in her career.

Major conspiracy against Abhira

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the viewers will witness a major conspiracy being knitted against Abhira. Abhira will be all set for her court case and will be seen taking care of her client before the court hearing. However, things will take a major turn during the case hearing as the judge will fume in rage.

It will be seen that the judge will find a package with bribe money addressed to him by Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). This will leave him furious and he will lash out at Abhira for trying to bribe him. He will suspend her and will announce that her lawyer's license should be canceled.



Abhira will stand clueless as she wouldn't know anything about the same. She will try to defend herself by stating that it wasn't her who sent the money to him, however, the judge will not listen to any of Abhira's points and will dismiss her.

Who conspired against Abhira?

While there are quite a few people who can stoop to this level to harm Abhira, this conspiracy will be a part of Sanjay's plan. Yes, you read that right! Not Kaveri or Ruhi, the major conspiracy to hurt Abhira professionally will be plotted by Sanjay Poddar.

Abhira to face humiliation

Abhira will be seen walking out of the courtroom with tears welled up in her eyes. She will face a lot of glares in the corridor of the courtroom. The fellow lawyers will be seen taunting her and murmuring while she walks past them. Abhira would wish to scream and prove her innocence but in vain.

Armaan (Rohit Purohit) will be there for Abhira and will try to comfort her. However, Abhira will be in no mood to entertain Armaan. It will be exciting to see if Armaan and Abhira will be able to expose the real culprit behind the conspiracy or not.

The previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the previous episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the viewers witnessed that Madhav mentioned that he would enter the Poddar mansion only if Abhira can stay in the house too. Kaveri puts her condition and asks her to stay in the outhouse. However, both Madhav and Armaan revolt against Kaveri.

Madhav gave Abhira a bike and she was elated to receive the beautiful gift from him. However, Kaveri spoils Abhira's gift by pushing the scooter to the ground with her luxury car leaving her disappointed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features popular actors like Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Anita Raj, Sandeep Rajora, Garvita Sadhwani, Shruti Ulfat and Sharon Verma among others.

