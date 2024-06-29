Mahima Chaudhry sends strength to ‘fighter’ Hina Khan after her breast cancer diagnosis: ‘I will be there holding your hand’

In a shocking turn of events, Hina Khan left everyone troubled and concerned after she revealed suffering from stage 3 breast cancer. The actress dropped a post on her Instagram handle to break this news and since then internet has only talking about this.

Her comment section is filled with her peers and fans sending all the blessings and positive messages for her speedy recovery. But the one comment that has our heart is from Bollywood actress and cancer survivor herself, Mahima Chaudhry.

Mahima Chaudhry’s comment on Hina Khan’s post

The moment Hina Khan shared this heartbreaking news on her social media, fans could not stop commenting on her post. Mahima Chaudhry too took to the comments section and wrote, “Sending you all my love & strength, your my brave one Hina. u r a fighter and I know u will be just fine! u have millions of people wishing the best 4u & I’m wil be there Holding your hand right through this.”

Check out the comment:

Hina Khan’s post

Taking to her social media Hina Khan addressed the recent rumors about her health and wrote that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She also assured everyone that despite this challenging diagnosis she is doing well. She also added that she is strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease and that her treatment has begun. She promised to merge stronger from this.

Check out her post:

Mahima Chaudhry’s diagnosis

For the unversed, Mahima Chaudhry herself suffered from cancer. She publicly opened up about her battle in a video shared by her friend Anupam Kher in 2022. In the video, we could see the Pardes star get emotional and reveal her journey of battling cancer. She is now cancer-free and is a beacon of hope for many.

Since then she has been only spreading positivity on her social media and now after Hina’s diagnosis too she has sent out the biggest motivation for her.

We pray and hope for Hina Khan to bounce back like never before! Get well soon Hina.

