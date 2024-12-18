Hina Khan steps out for dinner date amidst recovering from stage three breast cancer diagnosis; exudes boss lady vibes; PICS

Hina Khan has been an audience's favorite celebrity and there are no second thoughts about it! Her acting prowess, good looks and unfiltered persona have garnered a massive fan following. Amidst her healing journey from stage three breast cancer diagnosis, Hina has been active on social media and is continuously sharing updates with her fans. Recently, the actress stepped out for a dinner date and the snaps are unmissable.

A few hours back, Hina Khan shared several glimpses from her dinner date on her Instagram handle. Decked up in a gorgeous black and white striped dress and a blazer, Hina serves perfect boss lady looks here. She accessorized her outfit with gold ornaments, specs, and black sandals. From taking mirror selfies to relishing good food and more, her post has pictures that sum up her night.

Sharing this post, the Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up captioned, "It was all about Mirror selfies, good food, good vibes, good ambience, fortune cookies , a little dress up and don’t miss out on my heart shaped drops in the end.. Felt nice and cute About last night.. #ItsTheLittleThings #SmallJoys."

Take a look at Hina Khan's post here-

For those who don't know, Hina was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy. Despite her fluctuating health conditions, the actress has been battling the deadly disease with courage and has emerged as an inspiration for many.

Speaking about her professional life, Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11, and in both shows, she emerged as the first runner-up. Apart from this, she played the antagonist in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and was also seen in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

