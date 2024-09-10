Hina Khan shares cryptic post on self-destruction amid stage 3 cancer battle fight: 'Mr know it all..'

Hina Khan is battling stage 3 breast cancer. Ever since she spoke about the same, the actress has been documenting every part of her journey and sharing it with her sea of followers. However, today she shared a cryptic post on self-destruction, which is an eye-opener.

Hina Khan re-shared a reel that was about the ripple effect of one small decision and spoke about thinking before acting. She captioned the reel video, "Self-destruction starts with ignorance, arrogance, ego and zero tolerance..when you become a swellhead..Mr know it all, you simply dismiss advise, suggestions and opinions of others.. and you eventually loose your mind.."

Hina, further wrote, "And trust you wudn't know..So, think before you act. Your one action can ruin everything for you and your loved ones! Just have a look at the ripple effect of one wrong decision above. Think before you open your mouth.And remember only a fool knows everything.."

The 36-year-old actress had earlier, even posted a workout clip. She had given a sneak peek into her journey of healing. The clip showed Hina engrossed in varied exercises, ranging from leg extensions to weightlifting.

Posting the clip, Hina had written, "A thousand reasons may present itself to pull you down every day. But I have a Promise to fulfil for my future self. And I am committed, are you? PS: This is strictly done under My Doctor's Advice and Trainers Supervision. Only when my body allows. DUA #ScarredNotScared #AWindowToMyJourney #TheGirlWhoNeverGivesUp #DaddysStrongGirl #OneDayAtATime".

It was last month, that Hina Khan stepped out of her home to indulge in some self-care. She was seen indulging in chocolates and also did shopping. Sharing an array of snaps on Instagram, she was seen having macaroons, drinking hot chocolate and was also seen indulging in retail therapy.

Advertisement

Sharing the post she had written, "Indulging into a well-deserved treat... Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it."

Workwise, Hina is best known for her role as Akshara in Karan Mehra's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan flaunts her scars as she fights stage 3 breast cancer and says, 'Manifesting my healing': View pics