Hina Khan’s recent PIC is a symbol of resilience, strength and hope as she stands in hospital corridor amid treatment for breast cancer
Actress Hina Khan who is currently battling breast cancer took to social media today to share a picture from the hospital.
Popular television actress Hina Khan continues to win over fans with her resilience and determination as she continues her battle with stage three breast cancer. The actress who earned the title of Sher Khan for her fearless and bold personality took to social media today to share a picture from the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.
The most recent photo uploaded on December 5 shows Hina Khan in the hospital corridor. She turns her back at the camera as she walks in her hospital scrubs carrying a IV drip attached to two boxes of what seems to be blood. The picture must have been taken in between her treatments.
Check out Hina Khan’s post below:
Along with the picture, she wrote an inspiring caption which reads, “Walking towards the brighter side thru these Corridors of Healing.. One step at a time.. Dua.”
For the uninformed, Hina was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024. As she undergoes treatment, the actress has disclosed experiencing mucositis, a side effect of chemotherapy. She has also endured crippling neuropathic pain during an event which made her difficult to stand for a long time. She keeps her fans updated about the journey on social media.
Recently, she went on a trip to Maldives with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. She shared sunkissed selfies of her enjoying the tropical paradise.
Speaking about her professional life, Hina Khan rose to fame after playing the lead role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Two weeks back, she entered the Bigg Boss 18 house for a special segment on Weekend Ka Vaar and to give the contestants a reality check.
Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan more power and strength!
ALSO READ: Hina Khan says 'live everyday like it’s your last' amid battling stage three breast cancer; drops glowing sunkissed selfie