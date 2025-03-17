'I would love to play a visually impaired man...:' Why did Krushna Abhishek say this? Find out

Krushna Abhishek, known for his comic timing and talent, has been a fan-favorite celebrity in the entertainment industry. Over the years, Krushna has worked on numerous fictional and non-fictional projects and impressed fans with his performances. While the comedian-actor enjoys playing funny roles, he believes he has been typecast and expressed his wish to explore new genres in a recent interview.

While talking to ETimes TV, Krushna Abhishek mentioned how people only see him in comic roles on TV and in films. He said how the fans have not seen him do anything else. The comedian elaborated that he knows that comedy is a tough genre and explained that he is capable of doing a lot more. Krushna added, "I don't understand why filmmakers don't offer me emotional, intense, and strong roles."

Krushna further praised Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth and said, "I would love to play a visually impaired man who makes it big." He further emphasized how big producers and directors are aware of his work and he is not a newcomer. Krushna shared how he has been in the industry for two decades, and at present, he has work but nothing beyond comic roles.

The Great Indian Kapil Show fame mentioned that he would never be tired of playing a woman on screen or doing comedy. Krushna stated, "I am glad I did bag some good films in my career, but I want to prove myself in other roles, and I hope they come my way soon."

Speaking about his work life, Krushna Abhishek has been a part of numerous shows and films. He has acted in films such as Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, and more. On OTT, he was last seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show with Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and more.

Currently, Krushna Abhishek is a part of the hit reality show Laughter Chefs 2. In this show, Krushna participated along with his wife, Kashmera Shah.