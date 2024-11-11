The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu returns after 5 years, Archana Puran Singh jokes, ‘Kabza karke baith gaye hai’

The Great Indian Kapil Show fans are all set to see a heartwarming reunion of Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu, as the latter will be seen in the next episode. Navjot Singh Sidhu, along with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra, will grace the show as special guests. The episode will kickstart on a fun note as Navjot Singh Sidhu will take Archana Puran Singh's seat to tease her.

In the precap of the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show's episode, Sunil Grover steps onto the stage dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu and the crowd gives him a standing ovation. Later, Kapil Sharma takes over the hosting duties and suddenly notices Sidhu seated on the judge seat, replacing Archana Puran Singh. Kapil thinks it's Sunil Grover and says, "You show up dressed as Sidhu paaji every day."

Navjot Singh Sidhu then asks him to notice carefully and tells him not to mistake him for Sunil Grover. Kapil is shocked to see real Sidhu seated on Archana Puran Singh's chair.

Archana Puran Singh then arrives on the stage worried and complains to Kapil, "Kapil tu Sidhu sahab se bol de, voh meri khursi se uthh jaaye. Kabza karke bait gaye hai. (Kapil, you tell Sidhu to get up from my chair. He has taken control over my chair)."

It is then seen that Harbhajan Singh, who will be seen as a special guest in the next episode with his wife Geeta Basra, said, "Duniya kuch bhi kahe kisi ke kehne se koi fudu nahi ban jaate, khursi pai koi bhi bait jaaye par koi sidhu nahi ban jaata (The world can call someone a fool but by sitting on the chair, no one can be Sidhu)."

Kapil Sharma then interacts with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who will be seen as a guest in the next episode along with his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

Kapil then asks Sidhu since how many years he has been married, Sidhu's wife answers, "It's been 32 years." Sidhu claims, "She is weak in mathematics." He continued, "Add one year to Karan's (their son) age."

Sidhu left everyone in splits and said, "People keep waiting but we got married and that's it." Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra agreed with Sidhu and said it was the same in their case.

While talking to Sidhu, Kapil quips, "I have been your fan always. I learned everything from you." This statement leaves everyone in splits. Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur arrive on stage. Sunil, who is dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu, tickles everyone's funny bones with his act and even teases Archana Puran Singh.

The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh, airs every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

