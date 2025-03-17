Who is Srikanth Bolla? All about new Shark Tank India 4 judge whose life story inspired a Bollywood movie starring Rajkummar Rao

Shark Tank India 4 is currently on air, and several top-notch entrepreneurs from various sectors are seated as judges on this business reality show. A new shark, Srikanth Bolla, is joining these forces. Srikanth Bolla is an Indian industrialist, the CEO, Co-founder and Chairman of Bollant Industries Private Limited. Announcing his debut on Television on Shark Tank India Season 4, Srikanth shared an Instagram post.

Who is Srikanth Bolla?

Born on July 7, 1991, in Seetharamapuram, Machilipatnam, in Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth Bolla comes from a Telugu family with parents who received no formal education and were farmers by profession. He was the first visually impaired student to study Management Science at the Sloan School of Management of Masaachusetts Institude of Technology.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian industrialist who started Bollant Industries with co-founder Ravi Mantha in 2012. He is the CEO, Co-founder and Chairman of Bollant Industries Private Limited. Bolla's company Bollant currently has over 500 employees and has an annual turnover of over 150 million USD. A film on his life story was also made in Bollywood titled Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao.

Sharing a picture with sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and others, Srikanth Bolla announced that he has joined the esteemed panel of judges on Shark Tank India 4. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself."

The caption of Srikanth Bolla's post further read, "So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India. Being on the set made me realize that dreams aren’t just for thinkers— they’re for the doers! It was a blast meeting all these accomplished entrepreneurs in the panel and the pitches made were very inspiring — smelled innovation in the air!"

Take a look at Srikanth Bolla's post here-

Further, shedding light on entrepreneurship and praising Shark Tank India, Srikanth wrote, "To be honest, entrepreneurship in India has taken a very heartwarming boost because of @sharktank.india People at the show seemed poised to solve some age-old problems and some modern issues in the society while being visionary."

He also heaped praises for the sharks and penned, "It was a great time learning from @chiragnakrani.official @anupammittal.me @namitathapar @jeet_adani1 @boatxaman Your love, encouragement and appreciation have kindled my fire even more. Witnessing some great pitches, I’ll just say one thing to all my fellow citizens, don’t just think about your idea, act on it, or someone else will! Thank you for having me, Shark Tank India—this is just the beginning!” #srikanthbolla #sharktank."

Speaking about Shark Tank India 4, the business reality show's fourth edition premiered on January 6, 2025.