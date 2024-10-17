Krushna Abhishek says Kapil Sharma 'makes so much fun of me' but he doesn't feel bad about it; here's why

In the world of comedy, Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma never miss a chance to make us laugh. After ruling the Laughter Challenge with epic one-liners and impeccable comic timing, Krushna, alongside Kapil, is now winning our hearts on the popular show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The duo has been making us burst into laughter with their hilarious humor and fun conversations with star guests. However, with comedy comes a great responsibility — that of not hurting people’s sentiments.

In an interview with The Times of India, Krushna Abhishek spoke about how their jokes are meant solely to entertain the audience, not to hurt anyone's feelings. When asked about being cautious with words and how it has impacted their performance and creativity, Krushna explained that they often have this conversation on set. He admitted it has indeed affected their creativity, as there are certain restrictions: they cannot mention specific names, they cannot take brand names, and much more.

Continuing the conversation, Krushna revealed that he and Kapil Sharma share a great bond. Kapil often teases him with Govinda’s name, saying, “Mama doesn’t talk to him; why should we?” but Krushna never takes it seriously, knowing it’s all in good fun. They both understand the fine line between making jokes and crossing the limits. Krushna believes that as long as a person takes the jokes in a lighthearted manner, it’s all good.

Advertisement

Krushna also mentioned that he teases Kapil by saying, “Has anyone seen Firangi?” referencing Kapil’s film, which didn’t perform well. Understanding the context behind these jokes, the duo makes fun of each other in a way that doesn’t offend anyone.

Moreover, Krushna revealed that when finalizing their jokes, the team always sits together and eliminates any jokes that might be taken in the wrong way. Even with such limitations, the team still manages to deliver power-packed performances that make the whole nation laugh.

In today’s era, where every word must be spoken with careful consideration, duos like Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek are delivering laughter-filled performances that entertain without crossing boundaries.

ALSO READ: Govinda’s Bullet Injury: Krushna Abhishek shares mama's HEALTH UPDATE; Here's what he said