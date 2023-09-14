Imlie Promo: Agastya and Imlie agree for contract marriage; Will this mark beginning of a new relationship?

Imlie has been one of the most loved daily soaps on Indian Television screens and has a massive following too. Recently, Imlie took a generation leap and Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy are currently playing the lead roles in the show. Sai is the male protagonist and plays the role of Agastya, a rich businessman. Whereas Adrija is the female protagonist and essays the role of Imlie, a bar singer. The makers of the show often share promos giving a sneak peek into the upcoming twist.

Agastya and Imlie agree to contract marriage:

Just a few hours ago, Star Plus shared the new promo of Imlie on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) and Imlie (Adrija Roy) agree to contract marriage due to their personal issues. Agastya then puts forward several conditions before Imlie signs the contract of their marriage. Agastya tells Imlie that he will give her 60 lakhs for their 6-month marriage. He tells Imlie that she won't interfere in his private life and Imlie too warns him of the same.

Agastya informs Imlie that they will only pretend to be husband and wife in front of their family and their bedroom will be one. Imlie tells him that they will have separate beds. Agastya tells her that she is not allowed to love him. Imlie agrees and both sign the contract and walk in opposite directions.

Watch Imlie's promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Apni-apni majbooriyon ke chalte, Imlie aur Agasthya ko karna pad raha hai ek contract marriage. Ab kaunsa nayaa mod legi ye kahani? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye, #Imlie, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 8:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

Premiered in 2020, Imlie first featured Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles. This fresh pair and their on-screen chemistry were loved by the viewers. Post their exit, an 18-year generation leap was introduced by the makers. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra then stepped in to play the lead roles. Currently, Megha and Karan are not a part of the show.

