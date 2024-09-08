India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor reveals Kareena Kapoor once calmed her down while hanging upside down

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves her sister Karisma Kapoor to pieces. Lolo, one of the judges on India's Best Dancer, became emotional as she narrated an incident involving her and Kareena. In the story, Bebo was seen calming her elder sister, Karisma. Lolo spoke about it at length, and it was nothing short of sweet.

The makers of India's Best Dancer Season 4 showcased a video where Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a heartfelt message to her elder sister, Karisma. It began with: "For the world, I think Karisma has always been an icon, always the biggest superstar of the '90s. But to me, she is my sister, my mother, and most importantly, my best friend in the whole world. In my eyes, the reason why I am Kareena Kapoor is because of Karisma Kapoor."

Adding to the same, an emotional Karisma shared an incident with judge Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She spoke about the kind of love she and Bebo share. Karisma began by saying how one day, she was shooting, some issue came and she called the Tashan actress.

Karisma had told Kareena, "You better tell me na what to do? You are not answering the phone and I called 4 times. I said why are you not answering? I am talking." The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress then added that she was dangling upside down at a height of 6 feet as she was shooting for an action scene for Tashan.

Karisma then added, "She was in some action sequel on that harness aur 4 baar maine phone kia hoga. Kisi ne bataya hoga. (Someone might have told.) She took the call from over there and she heard me out." In the end, the actress said sorry. Bebo had the art of calming down her sister, even when she was shooting for a tough action scene that was dangerous.

The makers of India's Best Dancer 4 captioned the video, "Karisma aur Kareena ka special bond! Dekhiye India’s Best Dancer Season 4, Karisma Kapoor Special, aaj raat 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par." It also had a childhood snap of Lolo and Bebo, along with a throwback picture from their youth days.

Workwise, Karisma's last project was Murder Mubarak, which also had Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, and Dimple Kapadia to name a few. Kareena will be next seen in Buckingham Murders.

