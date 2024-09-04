INSIDE SCOOP: After parting ways with Pavvitra Puniya, Eijaz Khan SPOTTED with new mystery girl at a nightclub; Deets Inside

Eijaz Khan and Pavvitra Puniya's breakup grabbed eyeballs as the couple were head over heels in love with each other and engaged. However, as per recent reports, Eijaz has found love again with a new mystery woman. Yes, you read that right! The actor was recently spotted at a nightclub at midnight on September 1, spending cozy time with his new mystery girl.

According to Times Now report, Eijaz Khan was spotted with a girl in a nightclub in Mumbai. As per the portal's sources, Eijaz and his ladylove arrived at the nightclub at 3 AM and grabbed the limelight. The actor walked with his mystery girl towards the VIP area. It is reported that Eijaz and the woman were too close while dancing, seemed very comfortable with each other, and had everyone whispering because of their closeness.

Reportedly, there was intimacy between Eijaz and his new girlfriend, who was looking smoking hot in a mini dress. As per the sources, the Jawan actor and the girl definitely had some chemistry, and at one point, they were even sharing some private moments on the dance floor. It is said that Eijaz kept hugging his ladylove, and they were in their own world.

The report also said that when the girl went to the washroom, Eijaz interacted with his friends, and when she returned, they got close again and grooved to the music. The portal's sources claimed that the couple also got intimate.

Speaking about his new mystery girl, it is said that Eijaz's ladylove doesn't belong to the industry. She wasn't someone popular but had a lot of confidence and looked like a model. It is reported that around 4 AM, Eijaz and his mystery girl left the club together.

For the uninformed, Eijaz Khan was in a serious relationship with Pavvitra Puniya. The former lovebirds fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss Season 14. Their relationship continued even after the show, and the two were together for a few years. However, in December 2023, Eijaz and Pavvitra parted ways due to unknown reasons.

