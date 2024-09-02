Did Pavitra Puniya get married after breaking up with Eijaz Khan? Her latest post sparks rumors

Pavitra Puniya stunned everyone when she took to her Instagram to post pictures wearing an orange sindoor and red saree. Did she get secretly married after breaking up with long-time boyfriend Eijaz Khan? Her recent pictures have a different story to tell altogether.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Puniya recently dropped pictures in a bridal look. Now it is unclear whether she applied sindoor or religious orange tikka to her forehead. She captioned the image, "श्री" (Shree). The pictures went viral within no time and fans started wondering if she really got married.

Talking about the pictures, the MTV Splitsvilla 3 participant was decked in chooda, sindoor, payal, and bangles and was sitting like a newlywed bride. However, she even posted pictures of a deity and a temple, so it is very unclear as to whether she got married or just visited a holy place and then did a photoshoot. One fan commented, "Dulhania meri mam." Another one asked, "Shaadi kar rahey ho?"



Actor and RJ Shardul Pandit commented, "Sindoor?" To which Pavitra replied with an "Hmmm" comment.

The 38-year-old met Anita Hassanandani's ex-Eijaz Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 14. It was in 2023 when they parted ways. According to a report by NDTV, Pavitra revealed that her thoughts did not match with Khan. She also said that despite trying for 3 years, she realized that her relationship was not working out. She had even highlighted the importance of putting an end to a relationship if it was not working out.

Pavitra had highlighted, "Soch nahi milti hai. Aap try toh bahut karte hai. Logon ko yeh question mark rehta hai ke teen saal ke baat pata chala ki soch nahi milti hai. (Our thoughts did not align. You try a lot. People have this thinking that post three years, you get to know that the match did not work.)

For the unversed, the former pair called it quits in September 2023. It was in February 2024 that the report with the same publication claimed that Pavitra put an end to the relationship and announced the same with her fans. They had even announced their engagement in 2022.

