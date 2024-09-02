Anita Hassanandani reveals one REGRET from her relationship with ex-partner Eijaz Khan: 'I took wrong...'

Popular actress Anita Hassanandani is among the entertainment industry's renowned actresses. A few years back, Anita and Eijaz were in a serious relationship, and fans were in awe of this couple. However, their relationship took a sour turn, and the couple parted ways. Now, after many years, Anita recalled her relationship with Eijaz.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anita Hassanandani revealed what she regretted doing in her past relationship with ex-partner Eijaz Khan. When asked if she regretted her relationship with Eijaz, Anita shared, "I learnt a lot. I became a better person. I think we were just two very good people, not good for each other. The only thing I regret is that I let go of my prime career. I was offered Varsham, it was a big Tamil hit. I didn't do it.

Further, Anita Hassanandani shared how Eijaz never stopped her from pursuing her career but it was her decision not to do the film. She continued, "I just didn't want to do it because I wasn't sure if he was okay with it, he didn't stop me. But because I wanted to overdo in the relationship so I took wrong career moves."

Speaking about regrets, Anita expressed, "Other than that no regrets, that's life. Heartbreaks, breakups whatever it is you learn from every relationship. Today whoever we are is because of what we have seen in the past. So no regrets at it."

Speaking about Anita Hassanandani, the actress is married to actor Rohit Reddy. The couple got married in Goa in 2013 in the presence of close friends and family. In October 2020, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media. In February 2021, Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy, and named him Aaravv.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan was in a serious relationship with actress Pavvitra Puniya. The two fell in love with each other during their stint in the controversial show, Bigg Boss 14. Their relationship continued even after the show, and they even got engaged. However, due to unknown circumstances, Eijaz and Pavvitra parted ways.

