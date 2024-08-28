Celebrating Eijaz Khan's birthday: A look back into his journey from TV heartthrob to versatile actor

Eijaz Khan—a popular name in both Indian TV shows and films—is known for his versatility, and with his hard work and determination, he has made his place in the Indian entertainment industry. Eijaz Khan's journey from ads to playing roles in many Bollywood hits highlights his acting prowess and determination not to limit himself.

The industry's heartthrob—known for his fitness and amazing acting skills—Eijaz Khan was born in Hyderabad and grew up in Mumbai. Not many know that Eijaz Khan is an engineering student who used to work as a background dancer during his break. On the day of Eijaz Khan’s birthday, let's look back at his journey from a small role to featuring in many Bollywood movies.

From background dancer to TV lead

With a fondness for dancing and jazz, Eijaz Khan began his career by working as a background dancer in popular films, including Chachi 420. The Bigg Boss 14 fame, Eijaz Khan, made his debut with the Bollywood movie Thakshak in 1999, where he appeared in a guest role. Although he had limited screen time, his role in Thakshak provided him with valuable Bollywood experience.

After his debut in Thakshak, Salman Khan and Sohail Khan offered Eijaz Khan a role in Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, where he portrayed a character named Ejaz, whose hobby was poetry. In this movie, he was one of the four friends of Ajay, played by Sohail Khan. Unfortunately, after Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Eijaz didn’t work for 2-2.5 years due to a shoulder injury.

Later, Eijaz Khan received a call to work in the television industry. He visited the Balaji office, where he met Ekta Kapoor and signed a three-year exclusive contract. During this period, he worked in many Balaji shows and rose to fame with Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, where he portrayed the lead roles. His pairing with Anita Hassanandani in Kkavyanjali received lots of audience love and even won the Best Jodi award. In an interview, Eijaz Khan shared that his role in Kkavyanjali gave him overnight success and a massive fan following.

After many shows like Kkusum, Punar Vivah, Kahiin Toh Hoga, and more, Eijaz Khan established a special place in the Indian television industry.

Bollywood Career

After Thakshak and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Eijaz Khan took part in several dance numbers, including Dilli Ki Sardi and Tumhe Aaj Maine Jo Dekha. He also played significant characters in popular movies like Tanu Weds Manu, where he portrayed Jaspreet Singh Jassi—a supportive friend of Manu. More recently, he appeared in Jawan as Manish Gaekwad, sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. In Jawan, he played the brother of Kaali, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, leaving a lasting impact on the audience. His roles in these popular movies garnered acclaim from both audiences and critics.

OTT Shows

After achieving success in the television and film industries, Eijaz Khan made his OTT debut in 2019 with Halala, where he played the role of Zaid, Rahil’s friend and the only option for Nikaah Halala. He continued his OTT career with roles in Bhram as Pradeep Choudhary, City of Dreams as SI Wasim Khan, Kashmakash as Inspector Devdutt, and most recently in Adrishyam as Ravi Verma. Eijaz Khan’s Adrishyam also features Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in the lead role. As he portrays a wide range of characters, Eijaz Khan’s web series showcases his versatility, making the show worth watching. The variety of roles helped Eijaz Khan step out of his comfort zone and take on new challenges.

Bigg Boss 14 fame

As one of the popular figures in the entertainment industry, Eijaz Khan entered Bigg Boss 14, where his journey was marked by sharing traumatic childhood experiences and forming a strong bond with Pavitra Punia. Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's bond captured the audience’s interest. Despite being one of the strongest contestants, Eijaz Khan had to voluntarily exit the show due to prior professional commitments. He was one of the top contestants likely to win the season, but he had to leave it midway. The actor expressed interest in re-entering the show, but due to quarantine protocols, there would have been too few days left for him to make a significant impact.

Currently, the actor is busy with his latest SonyLiv show, Adrishyam, also starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Eijaz Khan continues to share engaging content on his social media platforms, where he often posts about his intense workouts, offering a glimpse into his daily and fit life. Over the years, Eijaz Khan has delivered some memorable performances, solidifying his status as one of the prominent figures in the industry. We are all excited to see more of his on-screen appearances.

Pinkvilla wishes Eijaz Khan a very Happy Birthday!

