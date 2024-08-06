Hum Dono PROMO: Major revelation for Wafa leaves her stunned; Will she be able to find out about Asad's kidnapping?

Hum TV's Hum Dono is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Asad's disappearance. While Wafa feels that Asad does not wish to meet her after their altercation, she is unaware of the fact that his life is in danger as he is kidnapped. In the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed to Wafa that Asad came to her house in the morning when he went missing.

Wafa gets stressed thinking about Asad and him not reaching out to her after their rift. As Shehroz discusses work with her, she looks worried. Shehroz asks her about the matter and Wafa reveals that Asad never behaved like this ever. Shehroz advises Wafa that she should take some time off and think carefully about her future with Asad as people tend to change with the fear of responsibilities.

Take a look at the recent promo of Hum Dono here:

As Wafa sits on her lavish balcony, she shares her thoughts with a family member and tells her that she feels weird about Asad's sudden disappearance. She is further informed that Asad visited their house in the morning and met Wafa's father too. Wafa is shocked by this information and asks her if he was angry. She tells Wafa that Asad looked quite calm and wasn't angry. This leaves Wafa in a dilemma as she worries about Asad's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Asad struggles sitting on a chair tied with a rope as the kidnapper points a gun at him.

It will be exciting to see if Wafa finds out about Asad's kidnapping and whether she will be able to rescue him. Hum Dono stars Azaan Sami Khan and Kinza Hashmi in lead roles.



