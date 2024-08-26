Janmashtami 2024: Nitish Bharadwaj and Sourabh Raaj Jain share their experience of playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, call it 'blessing'

Today (August 26), we celebrate the auspicious occassion of Janmashtami. This festival is among the most cherished and auspicious festivals which is celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. On this special day, Television actors Nitish Bharadwaj and Sourabh Raaj Jain shared their experience of playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat.

Nitish Bharadwaj, who became a household name after playing the character of Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, expressed his thoughts on how essaying this role impacted his real life. While talking to ETimes TV, the veteran actor said, "When you play a character it gets over once the show is over but imbibing Lord Krishna's teachings is a lifelong process and it is important to understand his values and principles he stood for."

The actor is still remembered for his amazing acting prowess in the hit mythological show Mahabharat. Speaking about the same, Nitish even expressed his joy working with the team back then and mentioned that it was a blessing to him that he got the opportunity to play Lord Krishna.

Like the veteran actor, Sourabh Raaj Jain, who essayed the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharat (2013-2014), also shared his amazing experience of playing the role of Lord Krishna. Sourabh also claimed that it was a blessing to bag the opportunity to play the role of Lord Krishna.

Further, he shared how he got immense appreciation and continues to receive love for portraying Lord Krishna. Sourabh added that he believed he was just a medium to the audience and whatever love he got was not for him but for Lord Krishna.

The actor said, "I just happen to be a medium, an actor who simply folded his hands before every scene to be able to give it the purity it required. It was truly inspiring for me."

For the uninformed, Sourabh Raaj Jain was a part of the hit mythological show, Mahabharat which also starred Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma and a few others.

