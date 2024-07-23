Sourabh Raaj Jain needs no introduction! The actor is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, widely recognized for his role as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat. With a long and successful career in the television world, he has appeared in several popular television shows. The actor recently posted a series of pictures from the TV series, Mahakaali Anth Hi Anth Aarambh Hai as the show completed 7 years.

Sourabh Raaj Jain shares photos as show Mahakaali marks 7-year milestone

The Mahabharat actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures to celebrate 7 years of the popular show, Mahakaali. The photos showcased behind-the-scenes moments from the set, including snaps with Pooja B Sharma, who portrayed Mahakaali, as well as with the cast and crew of the show.

In the caption, Jain expressed his gratitude and admiration, writing, “#7yearsofmahakaali Some seen unseen, random/casual pics with some beautiful souls while we were shooting for this wonderful/thoughtful show by @swastikproductions. @poojabsharma as mahakaali was simply superb and deserved all the appreciation she got and continues to get.”

The actor concluded the post’s caption saying, “It’s my bad I don’t have pictures with all the team members that contributed in making this journey memorable.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Sourabh Raaj Jain uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, fans filled the comments box with admiration and joy. A fan wrote, “You and Pooja had such a natural chemistry as Shiv Shakti.” Another fan commented, “This show Mahakaali truly deserves a second season with the same cast. All Her stories weren't covered either!”

More about Sourabh Raaj Jain

Sourabh Raaj Jain won hearts as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat, quickly becoming a fan favorite. With a long and successful career in showbiz, he has starred in several popular shows, receiving a massive following for his acting skills and charming personality.

Beyond Mahabharata, Sourabh has appeared in a variety of shows, including Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

