Mahabharat's Sourabh Raaj Jain admires Amitabh Bachchan's performance in Kalki 2898 AD; expresses THIS wish

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, has been performing phenomenally at the box office. The audience has showered appreciation for the actors and plot of the sci-fi dystopian movie. Similarly, talented actor Sourabh Raaj Jain also shared his amazing experience of watching the legendary star Amitabh Bachchan's performance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who is popularly known for playing the role of Krishna in the hit mythological show Mahabharat, was all praises for Big B after watching him on big screens. Sourabh even expressed his wish to share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan and mentioned that he is manifesting it to happen super soon.

Sourabh Raaj Jain admires Amitabh Bachchan's performance:

Taking to his Twitter handle, Sourabh Raaj Jain wrote, "@SrBachchan sir you are an inspiration on so many levels….just saw #Kalki2898AD and I was awestruck by your presence on big screen, you radiate such honest, powerful yet vulnerable emotions that stays long after the movie is over…….don’t know when I will reach a level when I can share screen with you one day….manifesting it for it to be super soon."

Take a look at Sourabh Raaj Jain's tweet here:

About Kalki 2898 AD:

Kalki 2898 AD was released on big screens on June 27, 2024. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the story of Kalki 2898 AD revolves around Kalki, the mysterious tenth and last incarnation of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu. The film shows the future of 2898 AD, which is 6,000 years after the events of Mahabharata, where the world is a new place with a totalitarian government ruling over the people under the governance of a proclaimed god, Supreme Yaskin.

Advertisement

The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

About Sourabh Raaj Jain:

Sourabh Raaj Jain needs no introduction! The actor became a fan favorite after essaying the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata. The actor has had a long journey in the showbiz world and starred in several popular shows. He enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting chops and charming personality.

Apart from Mahabharat, Sourabh Raaj Jain has been a part of several fictional and non-fictional shows like Patiala Babes, Remix, Uttaran, Mahakali, Chandragupta Maurya, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more.

ALSO READ: Father's Day EXCLUSIVE- Sourabh Raaj Jain: 'Be it any day, it is dedicated to my children'