Karan Patel: 'Elections are over, India won T20 World Cup, Deepika Padukone's cutest baby bump revealed, now can we get back to work please?'

Karan Patel, popularly known for essaying the role of Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been the most popular actor in the entertainment world. Over the years, Karan did many shows and impressed audiences with his performance. Recently, the actor took to his social media platform to express his desire to get back to work after the culmination of much-awaited events like elections and the T20 World Cup.

In his Instagram story, Karan urged everyone to inform him about ongoing castings for projects. In the same story, Patel even congratulated parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Karan Patel urges everyone to get back to work:

Taking to his Instagram story, Karan Patel wrote, "Ok, so now that, the GENERAL ELECTIONS are over, INDIA has WON the T20 World Cup, DEEPIKA PADUKONE's cutest baby bump has also been revealed, CONGRATULATIONS to the, to be mommy & daddy. Now can we get back to work please, and let me know if anyone's casting."

Take a look at Karan Patel's story here-

Speaking about his work life, Karan Patel got married to actress Ankita Bhargava on May 3, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2019.

More about Karan Patel's work life:

Karan Patel rose to fame after portraying the role of Raman Bhalla in the immensely popular TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In Ekta Kapoor's produced show, Karan starred opposite Divyanka Tripathi and their on-screen chemistry received immense love from the viewers. The show was on air from 2013 to 2019 and had a massive number of viewers.

Known for his versatility, Karan Patel never skips a chance to explore new genres. Over the years, Karan has played pivotal roles in several shows such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kasamh Se, Kasturi, and many others. Apart from fictional shows, Karan even impressed fans by showing his real personality on reality shows like Nach Baliye 3, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Apart from acting, Karan even donned the hat of a host and hosed Gumrah – End Of Innocence. Karan was last seen in a film titled DarranChhoo which was released in theaters on October 13, 2023.

Despite being away from the screens, Karan Patel has maintained an active social media presence and keeps his fans updated regarding his whereabouts.

