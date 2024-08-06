Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 THROWBACK: When Shark Namita Thapar recited poem to host Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is the talk of the town, as it is all set to commence soon. Amitabh Bachchan's return as the host has again amped up the buzz among the viewers. While you all wait for the new season to premiere, let us take you down memory lane when Shark Namita Thapar recited a poem for Big B, showcasing her sincere admiration for him.

In one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the Shark Tank India 2 judges joined the Kalki 2898 AD star. Along with the Sharks' incredible gameplay, the episode witnessed them having an interesting conversation with the legend. Meanwhile, Namita Thapar mentioned being a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and also recited a poem for him.

When the OG Don of Bollywood asserted that only two sharks could be on the hot seats, the Shark Tank India 2 judges pitched for themselves to prove why they should be seated first. When Anupam Mittal insisted that he would pitch first, Namita stopped him and told the Kaun Banega Crorepati host that Anupam has knowledge of several fields and hence must be called for the difficult questions.

The next moment, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals explained why she deserved to be in the hot seat. She told Bachchan, "I'm your huge fan. I married a fan of yours, and I have named my sons Jai and Veeru. I write poems, and Harivansh Rai Bachchan is my inspiration. I have written two lines for you."

"Aap kehte hain hum jahan khade hote hain line hoti hai wahin se shuru, Bollywood mein itne kalakaar aaye gaye lekin aap hi sabke guru (You say that wherever I stand, the line starts from there. So many Bollywood artists have come and gone, but you are the guru of all)."

Have a look at the video here:

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will premiere on the Sony TV channel on August 12. The Amitabh Bachchan-led show will air a new episode from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Also, it can be watched on the channel's digital platform, Sony LIV.

