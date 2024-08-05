Meet actor who was involved in a casting-couch controversy; worked with Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more

Being a celebrity comes with its share of advantages and disadvantages. At times, celebrities get involved in many controversies which affect their lives. These controversies, at times, determine the future of certain celebrities.

Today's pick is popular Bollywood and Television actor Aman Verma. In 2005, Aman landed himself in a major casting couch controversy. A sting operation was conducted by a reputed media house wherein Verma was seen asking for sexual favors from a female. As the video and audio went viral, Aman pleaded innocent and mentioned that the clip was edited.

Aman Verma has a decent work profile in Bollywood as well as in Television. While Aman played a major role in the longest-running and popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, he also got the opportunity to work alongside Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the critically acclaimed movie Baghban.

During his casting-couch controversy, Aman Verma got immense support from Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt. Verma revealed that he requested many TV actors to join the press conference and support him, but they declined the same.

Aman Verma has been a part of Bollywood movies like Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaaye, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Andaaz, Baghban, Koi Hai, Baabul and Tees Maar Khan among others.

Verma has many popular TV shows to his credit which include C.I.D, Ghar Ek Mandir, Shorr, Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, Ladies Special, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He was last seen in Colors' show Mishri.

Apart from charming audiences with his acting chops, Aman Verma has also hosted TV shows and participated in controversial reality shows including Bigg Boss 9.

