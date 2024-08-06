India's Best Dancer 4: Karisma Kapoor reveals she initially rejected Dil Toh Pagal Hai; recalls crying before Dance of Envy shoot

Like every other season, India's Best Dancer 4 has kept the viewers glued to the television screens with its powerful performances and incredible dance talent from across the nation. Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Karisma Kapoor serve as the judges. In one of the episodes, the actress revealed that she initially thought of rejecting Dil Toh Pagal Hai and wasn't confident about having a dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit.

Recalling her reaction when she was offered Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Karisma revealed she rejected it. The 50-year-old said that she thought declining it would be the best to do as many other actresses did the same. The Bollywood diva added that she doubted herself and had no clue about how to do a dance film and 'Dance of Envy' alongside Madhuri Dixit. Revealing more about the incident, Karisma said that Aditya Chopra visited her again and urged her to listen to the script, but she was already nervous and scared.

"My mom was also there during the narration. Toh maine kaha ki main kya karu? She said ki main aapko keh rahi hun ki yeh film aapko karna hi chahiye. Fir jis din Dance of Envy ka shoot chal raha tha (So I said, what should I do? She said, I am telling you that you must do this film. Then, the day Dance of Envy was being shot), I started crying shot ke pehle (before the shot) and I called my mother," Karisma shared.

After Karisma called her mom, Babita Kapoor asked her to shoot for the segment and disconnected the call. It led the actress to cry even more, and then Karisma gathered confidence. The Murder Mubarak actress believed that she would have to prove to her mother by filming for the 'Dance Of Envy' opposite Madhuri Dixit.

Have a look at one of the promos for India's Best Dancer 4:

For the unversed, with Jay Bhanushali as the host, India's Best Dancer 4 airs a new episode on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 PM. The show premiered on July 13, 2024, on Sony TV.

