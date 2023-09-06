Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 EXCLUSIVE: Did Amitabh Bachchan give any advice to first crorepati Jaskaran Singh?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most unique reality shows on Indian Television screens and has a massive fan following. The quiz-based reality show recently witnessed history as contestant Jaskaran Singh, who hails from Punjab, emerged as the first crorepati of the season. Jaskaran, who is currently preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams, recently won Rs. 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Recently, in an exclusive telephonic conversation with Pinkvilla, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15's first crorepati Jaskaran Singh shared his experience of emerging as the first crorepati.

Excerpts from the interview:

Were you at any point nervous in front of host Mr. Amitabh Bachchan?

I think the way Bachchan sir treats contestants and talks to them, be it me or anyone else, I don't think he must be making anyone feel anyone nervous. Questions are different, but sitting before Bachchan sir didn't make me feel nervous at all and that is his greatness.

Did Amitabh Bachchan give you any piece of advice backstage? Did you have the chance to converse with him?

After the game finished, I went backstage to click a picture with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and there we spoke, and sir told me, 'I played well, and I should keep doing well.'

You come from a very humble background, what is it that you want to do with the winning amount?

As I said on TV, my main priority is my family and my house. So obviously, the amount that I won on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, I will utilize for my family and house.

Did you speak to your parents and what did they say after you won this huge sum of prize money?

My family got very emotional when Amitabh Bachchan sir himself announced that I had won Rs. 1 crore. My family was very emotional and they were extremely happy. They were even video-calling Bachchan sir and it was a huge moment for all of us.

How would you describe your journey from a boy who traveled 4 hours to go to college to now becoming a renowned name nationally?

For me, reaching KBC's hot seat has been a long journey. From imagining winning this huge amount and meeting Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and sitting in front of him, I am now living this moment and this life. So, it has been a life-changing experience.

If you had to share the credits of your achievement with someone, who would they be?

I would like to celebrate all my achievements with my family because they have always supported me. Today, if I am enjoying this phase that is just because of my family.

