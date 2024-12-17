Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Contestant recalls receiving Amitabh Bachchan's autographed photo in childhood; says 'Tabse isse dil se laga...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is one of the most beloved shows among the audience. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz show is a platform for the contestants to win cash prizes by putting their knowledge to the test. In the latest episode, Big B conducted the Fastest Finger First round and Dr Anuja Tukaran took the hot seat by beating the other contestants. She won Rs 12.50 lakh and decided to quit on the Rs 25 lakh question.

In the second round of Fastest Finger First, Praveen Nath claimed the hot seat. Sharing his life story and struggles, the latter mentioned hailing from Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and that he works as a clerk in the Irrigation Department. Praveen shared how he has been trying to be on the show since 2004, and finally, his dream came true. Apart from the game, Big B also asked Praveen about his wife's cooking skills.

The contestant opened up about an incident. He revealed that his wife once prepared gajar ka halwa, which she later threw in the dustbin after he complained of its unusual taste. Listening to this, Amitabh was left in stitches and humorously advised him to always shower his wife with praise for her cooking. The banter went to another level when the Kalki 2898 AD actor turned to Praveen's wife and praised her, requesting her to cook something for him.

Later, in the game, Praveen took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a cherished memory from his childhood. He opened up about receiving an autographed photo of Amitabh Bachchan when he was in the ninth grade. He fondly expressed, "Tabse isse dil se laga ke rakhte hain (From that day, it is close to my heart)." When Praveen turned to the host and inquired if he could remember any details from that time, Amitabh Bachchan humorously responded that the only thing he could recall was the autograph and the photo itself.

Further, the contestant explained that he secretly went to the theatres to watch the Hum movie but was caught by his biology teacher. However, their mutual admiration for Big B led to a compromise. Lastly, Praveen revealed that he wrote a letter to the actor requesting him to send an autographed picture of himself.

