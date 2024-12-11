Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan teases contestant about his girlfriend and getting married, leaving us in splits; WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is not just a game show where contestants get an opportunity to win cash prizes but also a platform for people to shine brightly, with Amitabh Bachchan as the guiding light. The actor is not only known for his hosting skills but also for the fun camaraderie he shares with the contestants. In one of the promos, he engages in a light-hearted conversation with a contestant, playfully teasing them about getting married.

The promo opens up with Big B telling contestant Rahul that he should have another companion in the audience other than his mother. Amitabh asks why he did not invite another companion on the show. To this, he responds, "Ji sir, hai koi saath humesha se. Kuch karan vash wo yahan nahi aa paayi (Yes Sir, someone is always with us. Due to some reason, she could not come here)."

Pulling his leg, the Kalki 2898 AD actor emphasizes "aa paayi" and thanks him for specifying the gender. He then playfully asks why she did not accompany him. Rahul explains that his relationship is not widely known, so he could not bring her to the show. The contestant adds that his mother knows about her, but only to a limited extent.

Further, the KBC 16 host states, "Jab tay ho jaata hai toh ek shabd hota hai jisko kehte hain vivaah. Wo abhi tay hua hai ya nahi (When it is decided, then there is a word which is called marriage. Is it decided yet or not?)." After Rahul mentions that it's not, he says that if Amitabh says it, things can work out.

Advertisement

So, the host does the same, but meanwhile, Rahul comments, "Sir, daant padegi (I will get scolded)." Hence, Amitabh refrains from saying the same.

Take a look at the promo here:

The caption of the promo reads, "Aaj ke episode mein AB aur contestant Rahul ne milkar audience ko khoob hasaya!"

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nana Patekar says he had THIS backup plan if his film career didn’t work out