Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Nana Patekar says he had THIS backup plan if his film career didn’t work out

This Friday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promises to be a heartwarming and insightful one, as the legendary Amitabh Bachchan hosts the star cast of the upcoming film Vanvaas. Joining the hot seat is the ever-charismatic Nana Patekar, who delights the audience with his anecdotes and reflections on a simpler life in his village.

During a candid conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Nana Patekar when did he decide to settle in his village. Nana shared, “I am not from the industry. I am from a village, and I work here, then I go back. Main gaonkheda ka hu, aur wahin ka rahunga, wahin accha lagta hai.”

Amitabh Bachchan asked him what a day in the village looks like for him. He went on to describe the peace and joy of rural life, saying, “In the city, we have walls; in my village, I have mountains around me. There’s no alarm clock; the birds wake me up, and sometimes, peacocks visit. Life is so simple. I wake up early, work out in my home gym, and take care of my cows and bull. I cook all my meals myself. I'm a great cook, actually. I once thought if my film career didn’t work out, I would open a small hotel. But I’ve received so much more than I ever expected from life, Amit ji.”

Advertisement

Nana also shared a light-hearted exchange he had with Amitabh Bachchan backstage. He mentioned that he asked the superstar why he works so hard, urging him to take a break and spend a week in the village. In response, Mr. Bachchan said that he works 12 hours a day, a level of dedication that left Nana in awe.

The conversation left Mr. Bachchan reflecting on the simplicity of rural life, and he admitted, “Itna mann karta hai ke phir se ussi vatavaran main jaa kar rahein. Ab main samaj sakta hu aap waapas kyun gaye. (I feel like living there, now I understand why you returned to the village).”

Nana warmly invited Mr Bachchan to visit his home, saying, “This house is not just mine; it’s yours too. It feels like home, so come and stay.”

Tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television to catch this memorable episode.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he gets anxious when Jaya Bachchan calls instead of texting; here’s why