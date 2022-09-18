Kavita Chawla on attempting Rs 7.5 cr question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Want to create history- EXCLUSIVE
This episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will air on Tuesday, September 20.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has finally found its first crorepati in Kolhapur-based homemaker, Kavita Chawla. She won Rs 1 crore and is all set to face the final question of Rs 7.5 crore. Kavita is excited as well as nervous about this life-changing moment, and sharing her feelings about it, she exclusively told Pinkvilla that she wants to create history. Kavita also shared her experience of interacting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, her wait of 21 years to reach the hot seat, and more.
On her experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan
Kavita Chawla shared, "Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most humble human beings I've ever met. He makes the contestants feel at ease, and I spoke very frankly with him. I had a very 'shaandaar' experience being on the hot seat with the megastar as the host."
Her wait of 21 years to reach the hot seat
"Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched in 2000, and I gave birth to my son too in the same year. I saw that on the basis of knowledge one can earn respect and money, and since then it has been my dream to be on this show. My son was newly born and therefore, I couldn't focus on my studies but my goal of coming on this show was set. I would keep trying to register through the landline number. I've tutored my son till the eighth standard and I would also learn along with him. I would find this whole process of studying very interesting. I've studied more than him through his books," said the first crorepati.
Amitabh Bachchan's words stayed with her
Kavita Chawla appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2021 too. She reached the Fastest Finger Fast phase but couldn't make it beyond that. "I reached the Fastest Finger First seat through the 'Play Along' segment but I wasn't so comfortable using computers and therefore couldn't feed the correct answers speedily. I got nervous and even cried. While leaving the set, Amitabh Bachchan sir saw me and told me 'niraash mat hoiye' (Don't feel disappointed). I kept these words in my mind and started my hustle. My hard work paid off and I received a call once again from KBC finally, and my dream of being on the show fulfilled."
Kavita Chawla will clear the loan with the winning amount
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kavita Chawla said, "I took a loan of Rs 25 lacs for two years educational course for my son. After clearing that off, whatever amount remains, I am going to buy a house for myself. Even after that if some money is left, I would love to go on an India tour."
On attempting the Rs 7.5 cr question
Kavita Chawla, Kaun Banega Crorepati's first crorepati, said there is pressure on earning this title. "There is a little pressure on being able to crack the Rs 7.5 crore question but I am also happy that I am the first woman of this season, who will be attempting the 7.5 crore question. There is a lot of excitement too and I will try my best to clear this question and win Rs 7.5 crore. It's my dream to win Rs 7.5 crore and create history. Let's see what happens.
