Kavita Chawla on attempting Rs 7.5 cr question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Want to create history- EXCLUSIVE

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has finally found its first crorepati in Kolhapur-based homemaker, Kavita Chawla. She won Rs 1 crore and is all set to face the final question of Rs 7.5 crore. Kavita is excited as well as nervous about this life-changing moment, and sharing her feelings about it, she exclusively told Pinkvilla that she wants to create history. Kavita also shared her experience of interacting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, her wait of 21 years to reach the hot seat, and more. On her experience of meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Kavita Chawla shared, "Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most humble human beings I've ever met. He makes the contestants feel at ease, and I spoke very frankly with him. I had a very 'shaandaar' experience being on the hot seat with the megastar as the host."

Her wait of 21 years to reach the hot seat

"Kaun Banega Crorepati was launched in 2000, and I gave birth to my son too in the same year. I saw that on the basis of knowledge one can earn respect and money, and since then it has been my dream to be on this show. My son was newly born and therefore, I couldn't focus on my studies but my goal of coming on this show was set. I would keep trying to register through the landline number. I've tutored my son till the eighth standard and I would also learn along with him. I would find this whole process of studying very interesting. I've studied more than him through his books," said the first crorepati. Amitabh Bachchan's words stayed with her

Kavita Chawla appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2021 too. She reached the Fastest Finger Fast phase but couldn't make it beyond that. "I reached the Fastest Finger First seat through the 'Play Along' segment but I wasn't so comfortable using computers and therefore couldn't feed the correct answers speedily. I got nervous and even cried. While leaving the set, Amitabh Bachchan sir saw me and told me 'niraash mat hoiye' (Don't feel disappointed). I kept these words in my mind and started my hustle. My hard work paid off and I received a call once again from KBC finally, and my dream of being on the show fulfilled."