Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE- Evicted contestant Anjali Anand on body shaming and how it doesn't affect her

Anjali Anand, a popular television actress has recently been enjoying the limelight on her. From making her Bollywood debut in none other than Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to coming facing her fears head-on in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Anjali Anand is surely on a roll. While the actress is currently basking in the success of her Bolly debut and enjoying the love the movie is receiving, her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey was cut short after she got eliminated in the latest episode. Now, the actress sat down for a candid conversation about facing body shaming and how she doesn't let if affect her.

Anjali Anand on opening up about body image issues

Anjali Anand has often faced body shaming from netizens and other people. Even her participation in Rohit Shetty's show was trolled. Talking about opening up on body shaming on national television, the actress shared, "All of this is not something I operate with, I operate with love. So, I don't care about who looks how, how rich someone is, how poor someone is, or anything in their life. It's just not about the body. It's about a lot of other things what people see in people. Agar aap set pe aate ho, (If you arrive on sets) and you have an entourage around you, oh you're important. I go alone, sometimes I go on a rickshaw because I don't feel like driving, I don't have that hawa about me that I'm this and that. I'm just myself and that's what I'm doing in this industry."

'People thought after my first stint, my career would be over'

The actress also talked about how everyone always criticised her and never believed in her. She shared, "People have told me multiple times, you can't do A, you can't do B, but I've done it all. I've done web, I've television, and I've done relatiy now, I've done a film, and a feature. People thought after my first stint on the show I'm not gonna find work because who's gonna make a show for a fat girl again, I didn't even think twice about it. When I was doing that stunt, I just keep going my life, because that's what I do. All of this is supposed to make you stop and make you think am I doing this wrong, am I doing this right, but I don't stop, I keep going. That's my thing, I think."

Anjali Anand on doing stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Further, Anjali added how difficult it was for her to fit into the show. "During that stunt, center of gravity for a 6 ft person is different from center of gravity for other people, and even if I was on my knees, my knees wouldn't fit on the ledge. My leg is so big, it was too big for the ledge. It was so much anxiety, and I think reality TV is something that I experienced for the first time, and honestly, I think I wasn't very comfortable throughout the process. I was trying to find my place and I don't think it went very well because that's one of the reasons I'm out. I didn't find my place. The time I started getting comfortable that I got out. But it was a good experience. After that sunt, I won. SO, you lose some, you win some. I hope there's more winning now," concluded the evicted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant.

