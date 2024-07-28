Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty takes a jibe at Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar's sad love lives; quips, 'Ladkiyo se dhoka...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has kick-started and the first episode of the show was quite engaging. With out-of-the-box stunts, the season managed to add the curiosity and thrill factor all over again. In yesterday's episode (July 27, 2024), Rohit Shetty had fun interactions with the contestants of the show and he pulled Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar's legs regarding their previous love experiences.

Rohit Shetty's comment on Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar's love life in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In a fun conversation, Rohit Shetty mentioned how Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar have been betrayed in love. Rohit said, "Main aap dono ke baare mey jaanta hu, ke aap dono ko kya khana pasand hai. (I know one thing about you two what you both like to eat)." Shalin then went on and mentioned that he is fond of chicken while Abhishek added that he likes to eat eggs.

Rohit quipped, "Nahi nahi mai woh khane ki baat nahi kar raha hu. Aap ko kya khana pasand hai malum hai? Ladkiyo se dhoka. (I'm not talking about food. You know what you guys like to have? Betrayal from your partners)."

Take a look at a recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar and others react to Rohit Shetty's comment

Rohit's statement left the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in splits while Shalin and Abhishek looked embarrassed but took the joke sportingly. Rohit added yet another statement for Abhishek saying, "Ladko ko girlfriend dhoka deti hai, tujhe toh ex ne bhi dhoka diya hai (Men get betrayed by their girlfriends, but you got the same even from your ex too)."

For the uninitiated, Rohit Shetty's comment stemmed from Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's complicated relationship in Bigg Boss 16. Abhishek Kumar's dynamics with his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya was also witnessed by the viewers in Bigg Boss 17.

Both Shalin and Abhishek won their respective stunts in the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

