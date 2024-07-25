Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 New Promo: Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot perform deadly stunts, Rohit Shetty shares BTS moments

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will showcase new contestants and stunts that have been shot in Romania. The director is all set to return with KKK 14, and it will be exciting to see all the contestants, especially Shalin Bhanot and Asim Riaz, perform the stunts. It is interesting to note that Shalin has not been promoting himself or the reality show. However, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi have revealed an exciting promo where Shalin is seen performing deadly stunts.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 new promo is all about Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot others doing daredevil stunts:

The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 posted a new promo where Rohit Shetty was seen spicing the excitement up for the fans. He was seen saying, "Baithiye tham kar dil, kyuki Jio cinema premium par padne wala hai thrill. Aapko milega dar ki nayi kahaniyan direct from Romania (Sit back as thrilling stories are on the way, right from Romania.)"

As in the video, Shalin Bhanot was seen riding on a scooter adventurously, while Asim was seen performing a height-related stunt.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's new promo here:

The makers had posted another clip which was from Romania. They spoke about 5 things one can do in the country, which included visiting Corvin Castle, Vidaru Lake, Fagaras Fortress, and Transfagarash Highway. The highlight of the video is at the end, where Shalin Bhanot is seen doing what looks like skydiving.

His fans immediately commented on the video, "Can't wait to see Shalin performing," while another one wrote, "My Sha gonna slay." The caption on the video written by the makers was, "Nobody, not even Romania, expected this on their bingo card in 2024!" with a fire emoji.

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's other new promo here:

More on Shalin Bhanot:

Fans of Shalin were not happy when they came to know that he was absent from the press event of Khatron Ke Khiladi. As per a Filmibeat report, his absence arose from the fact that he had a busy routine, but he is creating the right buzz with his presence in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

