Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Gashmeer Mahajani EXCLUSIVELY names contestants he'd select if he gets to host Bigg Boss

Gashmeer Mahajani is all set to create a storm with his stunts in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. Well, it is known that the actor had earlier, in a question and answer session, revealed that he was manifesting to host Bigg Boss. Now, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the star opened up about contestants he would want in the controversial reality show if he were to host.

Gashmeer Mahajani exclusively opens up on contestants he wants in the Bigg Boss house:

During a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Gashmeer Mahajani was asked if he had an opportunity to host Bigg Boss, which contestants he would take from Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He said, "I think 90% of the contestants who have done Khatron have done Bigg Boss already. I would be very keen or curious to see how Krishna does in Bigg Boss. It will be good fun to watch, and even Sumona, for that matter."

Take a look at Gashmeer Mahajani:

Further, in the interview, the Gunaah actor was asked how Khatron Ke Khiladi changed him into a person. He was also asked whether he became stronger and learned the art of dealing with emotions. The Carry On Maratha actor said, "I would say rather than dealing with emotions, I would say that I have learned the art of digesting and dealing with failure."

Gashmeer continued, "Khatron is a show where you will not continuously succeed. Dekho end mei kaun jeetega harega woh alag baat hai, lekin (Who wins and loses, in the end, is a different thing) throughout you can't win every stunt. The journey always shows you to come back stronger. The art of dealing with failure and digesting failure gracefully, I think is what I have learned from Khatron. It has made me a wiser person."

