Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Review: Rohit Shetty roars as perfect host; Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar's argument gives Bigg Boss vibes

Name: Khatron ke Khiladi 14

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Jio Cinema/Colors TV

Plot:

'Romania mein hum likhenge darr ki nayi kahaniyaan'- Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 had its grand premiere tonight (July 27). Filmed in Romania, the show retains its originality in the form of daredevil stunts. The contestants were introduced in different segments.

Coming to the main element, the first stunt saw Abhishek Kumar securing a safe spot by completing the task. While Nimrit also did well, Sumona Chakravarti struggled in the mid-air stunt. The second stunt added much more to the thrill, putting the fear of heights to the test. It was performed by Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff, and Shalin Bhanot. Interestingly, the Bigg Boss 16 fame won the aircraft stunt by collecting the most flags.

The next stunt was a head-on task testing the contestants' core strength. Asim Riaz competed against Gashmeer Mahajani, while Karanveer Mehra and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa were opposite each other.

What works for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

Like every other season, the current chapter proves why Khatron Ke Khiladi is an epic show of overcoming fears. As usual, Rohit Shetty appears as the perfect taskmaster. He takes the cake for being the perfect host for the show, owing to his persona and comic abilities. Besides daring stunts, challenges, and competition, it also offers doses of humor and fun. The first episode has everything you would have wished for.

The light-hearted conversation between Rohit Shetty and Asim Riaz is one of the most fun segments. Further, the Singham Again director's special gift for Krishna Shroff surely adds the 'Bhidu' factor.

What doesn't work for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?

The argument between Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz gives a 'Bigg Boss' vibe. While the verbal spot could be quite interesting for their fans, as a viewer it seems like the Khatron Ke Khiladi loses its essence for a moment. KKK isn't about fighting; however, small arguments among contestants have always been a part of this stunt-based reality show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Contestants

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the current season features Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Karanveer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Final Verdict

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 ticked all the boxes one would expect. So, you must watch it!

