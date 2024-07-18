Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti in throwback mood, shares PICS in sizzling red dress from her Romania days

Sumona Chakravarti, who is ready to entertain the audience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, recently delighted fans by sharing a series of captivating photos from her stay in Romania when she was shooting for the show. The first photo in the collection is particularly striking, as it features Sumona in a radiant red dress, looking at her reflection in an elevator mirror.

Her outfit choice is nothing short of glamorous, showcasing her impeccable style and elegance.

Sumona Chakravarti had a great time in Romania

Sumona Chakravarti has recently been sharing several photos on social media, capturing memories from her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as well as her travels in between shooting. Her latest posts highlight her focus on self-love and self-care, featuring her enjoying various activities in Romania apart from the shooting for the reality show.

In one charming photo, Sumona is seen strolling through the picturesque streets of Romania with an ice cream in hand, radiating joy and a carefree spirit. Other images show her reading a book in tranquil natural settings, emphasizing her appreciation for quiet moments amidst nature's beauty.

Additional photos reveal her exploration of Romania's vast fields and serene lakesides. These peaceful landscapes reflect her need for relaxation and a break from her busy schedule. Sumona's posts convey her commitment to self-care, enjoying simple pleasures, and finding solace in nature, reminding her fans of the importance of taking time for oneself.

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti’s post:

Sumona Chakravarti discovered herself in her Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey

Few days back, Sumona Chakravarti shared a series of elegant photos on social media, standing tall and poised. Alongside these pictures, she included an inspiring quote by Paulo Coelho: "Maybe the journey isn’t about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you, so that you can be who you were meant to be in the first place." The combination of the images and the quote beautifully encapsulates her journey.

This sentiment resonates with Sumona's career path, transitioning from fiction roles to the unconventional realm of comedy. While her peers were primarily taking on traditional roles in drama series, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress chose to explore comedy, a bold and unique choice. Her decision to collaborate with some of India's top comedy talents, including Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek, further highlights her commendable and distinctive career trajectory.

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti’s post:

Sumona’s life changing experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Sumona Chakravarti looks back on her time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 with great fondness, describing it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. She marvels at her own achievements, stating, "Looking back, I can't believe I did all those stunts," and highlighting the significant mental and physical challenges they presented. Each stunt brought a wave of anxiety, pushing her to her absolute limits.

Throughout the season, Sumona was primarily concerned with whether she could complete each stunt successfully. She recalls Rohit Shetty's advice: "Winning and losing happens, but completing each stunt with grace and integrity is important." The true competition, she notes, was not with the other contestants but within herself. It was about continually pushing her boundaries, overcoming mental and physical barriers, and surpassing her own expectations.

