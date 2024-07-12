Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti seems to have rediscovered herself after her journey in the show; See PICS

Sumona Chakraverty who earned immense fame and recognition from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, will be soon seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Sumona had been posting a lot of pictures and videos on her social media handle for the last few days, especially after the wrap-up of the reality show.

Most of these pictures narrate her takeaways and memories from the show and the time spent with other contestants like Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot, Krishna Shroff, and more.

Sumona Chakraverti on her journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation

Sumona Chakravarti recently took to social media and posted a string of pictures standing upright and posing in elegance. In the post, she mentioned a quote by Paulo Coelho, which says, “Maybe the journey isn’t about becoming anything. Maybe it’s about unbecoming everything that isn’t really you, so that you can be who you were meant to be in the first place.” The pictures and the inspirational quote kind of complemented each other beautifully.

This can actually reflect upon the entire journey of Sumona from doing fiction to stepping into the world of comedy, which was highly unusual because, at a time when all her other contemporaries were playing conventional roles in fiction shows, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress chose to take a different path and play comical characters. It is also commendable how the actress decided to work with some of the biggest comedy stars in India, like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek.

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti’s post:

When The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show was released on Netflix, fans expected Sumona to be a part of the show. However, the actress shocked everyone by venturing into the world of reality television at a time when nobody expected her to take such a drastic and risky step. If we take a look at the first two lines of the quote by Paulo Coelho, the whole journey of Sumona would just come in front of the eyes of all her fans.

Sumona recalls her unforgettable journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

A few days back Sumona had uploaded a string of pictures with Rohit Shetty and other contestants in the show. In the post, she expressed her gratitude towards the show, the host, fellow contestants as well as the crew of the show.

The actress shared how challenging it was both physically and mentally to perform all the stunts in the show and the kind of support she received from the host and the cast and crew of the reality show.

Sumona also mentioned the motivation she imbibed from Rohit Shetty. According to the actress, the Golmaal director had mentioned one very important thing that,“You win some, you lose some, but completing all the stunts with utmost grace and integrity is the most important thing”, and this advice in a way stayed with Sumona which she also tried to follow throughout her journey.

Take a look at Sumona Chakraverti’s post:

About Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti, born on June 24, 1988, is an Indian actress prominent in Hindi television. She gained recognition for her roles in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and as part of Comedy Nights With Kapil on Colors TV, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV.

