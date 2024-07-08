Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 PROMO: Sumona Chakravarti breaks into tears while doing THIS stunt; Watch promo

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been grabbing all the headlines with its new promo videos almost every alternate day. Fans also seem excitedly anticipating the launch of the new season.

Recently, Colors channel has dropped a new promo on its social media channel where Sumona Chakravarti was seen bursting into tears while performing a stunt in the show.

Sumona Chakravarti chants Maa Durga’s name while performing stunt

In the recent promo of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress had to perform a height-related stunt, where she had to climb the ladders positioned at a height over a bridge and get the flags attached over there.

What made the stunt scary was the height at which the ladders were installed. Sumona kept saying to Rohit Shetty that her legs were shaking and the flags were little aways from the ladders which were making it difficult for her to jump and detach them.

Meanwhile, she was also seen chanting the name of ‘Maa Durga’. The other contestants were watching her with anxiety and tension.

Sumona Chakravarti’s take on her experience with Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and working with Rohit Shetty

Sumona Chakravarti reflects on her unforgettable experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, calling it the experience of a lifetime.

She shares her amazement at completing the stunts, saying, "Looking back, I can't believe I did all those stunts," emphasizing the immense mental and physical challenge they posed. Each stunt caused a surge of anxiety, pushing her to her limits.

Throughout the season, Sumona's main concern was whether she could successfully complete each stunt. She recalls Rohit sir's words, "Winning and losing happens, but completing each stunt with grace and integrity is important." The real competition, she explains, was not against the other contestants but against herself. It was about continuously pushing her boundaries, breaking mental and physical barriers, and exceeding her own expectations.

Sisterhood in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Sumona Chakravarti recently shared a vibrant video on her Instagram featuring herself, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, and Krishna Shroff. The group can be seen dancing to a lively song, thoroughly enjoying their time together in Romania.

This video beautifully captures the joyful moments the cast shared during the filming of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Their camaraderie and energetic dance moves highlight the fun and excitement they experienced on set.

It offers their followers a glimpse into the delightful off-screen enjoyment and bonding of the cast, showcasing the lively spirit and strong connections formed during their time in Romania.

The exact date for the premier isn’t out yet, however as per sources it will be premiering soon in the month of July, 2024.

