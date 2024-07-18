Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Promo: Aashish Mehrotra yells as he performs task with THIS creature; WATCH how co-contestants react

Trigger Warning: This article contains disturbing visuals.

The adventure is all set to begin as Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 will soon air! Featuring fearless contestants, the show promises to take audiences on an exhilarating ride like never before. In the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aashish Mehrotra is seen struggling to perform a stunt that involves reptiles.

Aashish Mehrotra performs reptile stunt:

Colors dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 featuring Aashish Mehrotra. Here, the actor is seen putting his hand into a box full of multiple reptiles. As he tries to perform the stunt, Aashish is seen yelling in fear as he can't see inside the box and tries to get something out.

While Shalin Bhanot tries to encourage Aashish, everyone bursts out in laughter, seeing him scream at the top of his voice. The actor says 'Jai Bhole Baba' and continues performing the stunt. The caption of this promo reads, "Sapon se bhare bakse mein Aashish ne daala apna haath, uski himmat ko hai humara salaam!"

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 promo ft Aashish Mehrotra here-

Before Aashish's promo, the channel dropped Niyati Fatnani's promo of performing a stunt while being covered by honeybees, which is sure to creep you out.

Known to be a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 will again introduce audiences to never-before-seen and spine-chilling stunts, which will definitely keep the audiences glued to it. Ditching the past season's location, this time, the show is shot in Romania.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:

Hosted by none other than Rohit Shetty, the show is set to premiere on July 27 at 9:30 PM. Celebs such as Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Karan Veer Mehra, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumona Chakravarti and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are all set to channel their inner fear and unleash their daredevil personality.

Speaking about Aashish Mehrotra, the actor took a midway exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. In the show, he played Anupama's son, Paritosh Shah.

